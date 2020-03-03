Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb DJI Mavic Pro Quadcopter Drone w/ 4K Camera
$543 in-cart $679
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $106, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • The price drops automatically in-cart.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 12MP camera in a 3-axis gimbal
  • 4K video recording
  • 1080p live streaming via WiFi
  • top speed of 40mph
  • control range up to 4.3 miles
  • Model: CP.PT.000500
  • Expires 3/3/2020
