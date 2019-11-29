Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 59 mins ago
Refurb CyberPower PC Gamer Xtreme i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop w/ 6GB GPU
$569 $1,100
free shipping

That's $431 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by vipoutlet via eBay
  • A 90-day vipoutlet warranty applies.
  • To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8700 3.7GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, & 240GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GXiVR3800WST
