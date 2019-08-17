New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffee Maker
$50 $100
free shipping

Electronic Express via eBay offers the refurbished Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffee Maker for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now

Tips
  • No warranty info is available
Features
  • 24-hour fully programmable
  • adjustable auto-shutoff
  • Brew Pause & grind-off features
  • Model: DGB-625BC
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Coffee eBay Cuisinart
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register