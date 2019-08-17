Personalize your DealNews Experience
Electronic Express via eBay offers the refurbished Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffee Maker for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lavazza Nespresso-Compatible Coffee Capsules 60-Pack in Avvolgente Lungo for $20.60. Clip the on-page coupon and add it to your cart via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $14.98. With free shipping, that's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $11.
Update: The price has dropped to $14.21 at checkout. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Keurig Espresso Roast Variety Sampler 24-Pack for $9.99. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Maxwell House Master Blend Light Roast Ground Coffee 26.8-oz. Canister for $5.25. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $4.46. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from over three weeks ago as about $2 less than you could expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Starbucks Dark Roast Ground Coffee 20-oz. Bag in French Roast for $7.99. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $7.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
VMInnovations via eBay offers the Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill for $134.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $115.65 with free shipping. That's $35 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $91.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $150.82 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $69, although it was $3 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
