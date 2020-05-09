Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 55 mins ago
Refurb Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Ecosphere Chronograph 48mm Watch
$117 $415
free shipping

It's $83 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Official Watch Deals via eBay.
  • A 2-year manufacturer warranty applies.
Features
  • water resistant to 330-feet
  • stainless steel case
  • 12-hour dial
  • non-numeric hour marks
  • Model: CA4155-12L
