CPO Commerce via eBay offers the refurbished Bosch 18-volt Li-Ion Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off list and about $99 less than the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bosch Corded Benchtop Router Table for $208.80 with free shipping, That's the lowest price we could find by $20, although we saw it for $80 less last Black Friday. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bosch 91-Piece Drill and Drive Set for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bosch Impact Tough 32-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set for $14.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's around $5 less than what most third-party sellers charge, although we saw it for $2 less a year ago.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $15.03. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bosch 10-Piece Assorted T-Shank Jig Saw Blade Set for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and is the lowest price we could find by $2 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for the in-cart price of $292.67 with free shipping. That's a $70 drop since last week and the best price we could find by $106 today. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Milescraft Drillmate Drill Guide for $31.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wen Benchtop Wood Lathe for $159.43. At checkout, the price drops to $154.33. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Gadgettown via eBay offers the BaoFeng UV-5R Dual-Band Walkie Talkie 2-Way Radio for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bosch 3311 Premium Filtech Oil Filter for $3.71 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck under last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bosch 7-Piece Reciprocating Saw Blade Set for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find by around $5. Buy Now
Total Construction Store via eBay offers the Bosch Blaze Outdoor Connected Laser Measure with Camera for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bosch 75-Foot Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser for $199 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
