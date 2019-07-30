New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner
$48 $90
free shipping

Bissell via eBay offers its refurbished Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner for $59.99. Coupon code "JOYBISSELL" cuts that to $47.99. With free shipping, that's at least $19 less than you'd pay for a new one today, although most retailers charge $100 or more. Buy Now

Features
  • detachable window tool
  • 15 minute run time per full charge
  • Professional Spot & Stain + Oxy Formula trial size bottle
  • suitable for carpets, upholstery, and soft surfaces
  • Model: 2002Q
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JOYBISSELL"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Bissell
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register