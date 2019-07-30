- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Bissell via eBay offers its refurbished Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner for $59.99. Coupon code "JOYBISSELL" cuts that to $47.99. With free shipping, that's at least $19 less than you'd pay for a new one today, although most retailers charge $100 or more. Buy Now
Bissell via eBay takes an extra 20% off storewide via coupon code "JOYBISSELL". Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum in Blue for $19.48. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 off and tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bissell via eBay offers the Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner for $169.99. Coupon code "JOYBISSELL" cuts that to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $84 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. (For further comparison, it's $24 under our December mention of a new unit.) Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Bissell PowerClean Rewind Pet Vacuum for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" knocks that to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $74 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka EasyClean Lightweight Handheld Vacuum Cleaner in Yellow for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $181.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $145.59. With free shipping, that's $6 below last month's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for the V7 Motorhead in any condition. (It's $104 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to 70% off select apparel, shoe, home items, and more as part of its End of Summer Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's PT Prime Runner FC Shoes in Cobalt for $25.21. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $18.91. With free shipping, that's a buck under our March mention, $36 off, and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in sizes from 9 to 10.5. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today by $10.) Buy Now
