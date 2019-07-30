Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $181.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $145.59. With free shipping, that's $6 below last month's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for the V7 Motorhead in any condition. (It's $104 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now