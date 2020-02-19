Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner
$47 $55
free shipping

That's $37 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bissel via eBay.
  • Apply code "JPRESDAY" to get this price.
  • A 2-year Bissell warranty applies.
Features
  • detachable window tool
  • up to 30-minute run time on full charge
  • Model: 2164A
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/19/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Bissell
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register