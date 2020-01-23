Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Bagless Multi-Cyclonic Upright Vacuum
$153 $180
free shipping

That's $110 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, outside of Bissell storefronts. (It's costs $230 new from Bissell direct.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Bissell via eBay with a 5-year Bissell warranty.
  • Use coupon code "JANSAVE" to get this price.
Features
  • headlight
  • handle controls
  • edge cleaning
  • height adjustment
  • Model: 1650A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Bissell
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register