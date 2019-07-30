New
Refurb Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner
$136
free shipping

Bissell via eBay offers the Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner for $169.99. Coupon code "JOYBISSELL" cuts that to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $84 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. (For further comparison, it's $24 under our December mention of a new unit.) Buy Now

  • A 2-year limited Bissell warranty is included
  • vacuums and washes floors at the same time
  • 2-Tank System
  • dual action brush roll
  • SmartClean fingertip controls
  • swivel steering
  • Model: 1785A
