eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Pop Collection On-Ear Headphones
$84 in cart $99
free shipping

That's $11 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished pair by $86. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • The price drops to $84.15 in cart.
  • They're sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
Features
  • noise isolation
  • foldable
  • built-in mic
  • up to 40 hours of battery life
  • Fast Fuel 5-minute charging gives 3 hours of play
  • Model: MRRH2LLA
Details
