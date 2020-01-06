Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 50 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet
$100
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition and a low for a refurb by $30. (We saw a refurb model for $6 more in our Black Friday week mention.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Decluttr_Store via eBay.
  • Select 'very good' condition.
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it is unclear who backs it.
  • available in Space Gray
  • Model: MD785LL/A
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
