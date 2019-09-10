New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet
$215 $295
free shipping

That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $80. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by BidAllies via eBay
  • No warranty information is provided.
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
32GB Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register