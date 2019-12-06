Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Sport Smartwatch
$322
free shipping

That's $62 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Vip Outlet via eBay.
  • Add to cart to get this discount.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Space Gray
  • GPS always-on retina display
  • 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
  • electrical and optical heart sensors
  • compass
  • emergency SOS and fall detection
  • ECG app
  • Model: MWV82LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
1 comment
daveradoy
Should say: 30% larger over series 3
38 min ago