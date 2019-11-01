New
Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + 4G 40mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch
$277 $500
free shipping

That's $18 under our July refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $162 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Blinq via eBay.
  • No warranty info is provided.
  • available in pink sand
  • W3 dual-core processor
  • 324x394 OLED display
  • 16GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and 4G
  • 18-hour battery life
  • watchOS 5
  • Model: MTUJ2LL/A
