eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 40mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$252 $499
free shipping

That's $25 less than a refurb costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • Add to cart to see this price
  • A 90-day VIP warranty applies
Features
  • in Black
  • water-resistant up to 164-foot
  • Built-In Bluetooth
  • 40mm Screen Size
  • Built-In GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, 802.11n wireless
  • Model: MTUG2LL/A
