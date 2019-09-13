New
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 Dual 13.3" Laptop
$330 $355
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less last month. Buy Now

  • A 60-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
  • Sold by TekReplay via eBay
  • Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1280x800 LED LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 250GB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
  • Thunderbolt & USB 3.0
  • Mac OS X 10.7.5 (Lion)
  • Model: MD101LL/A
