Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13.3" Laptop (2012)
from $300
free shipping

Each RAM configuration is marked at 50% off with savings of up to $450. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • 4GB RAM for $299.97.
  • 8GB RAM for $399.97.
  • 16GB RAM for $449.97.
  • Sold by Certified Pre-Owned Outlet via eBay.
  • A 1-year Certified Pre-Owned Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1280x800 display
  • 500GB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Thunderbolt & USB 3.0
  • Mac OS X 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: MD101LL/A
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register