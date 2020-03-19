Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Haswell i5 13.3" Retina Laptop (2013)
$400 $1,000
free shipping

That's $600 off and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Tekreplay via eBay with a 60-day warranty.
Features
  • Intel Core i5 2.4GHz Haswell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Mac OS X 10.9 Mavericks
  • Model: ME864LL/A
