Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 22 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$450 $1,199
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for in-stock refurbished models by $250. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
  • A 60-day Tekreplay warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0
  • Mac OS X 10.10, Yosemite
  • Model: MJVG2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals MacBook Air eBay Apple
Refurbished Core i5 13 inch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register