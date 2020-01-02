Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 Dual 13" Laptop (2015)
$450 $999
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $99 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by TekReplay via eBay.
  • A 60-day TekReplay warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
  • Model: MMGF2LL/A
