eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 Dual 11.6" Laptop (2015)
$297 $340
free shipping

That's $3 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $43.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by itd-gear via eBay
  • No warranty information is provided
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB flash storage
  • OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
  • Model: MJVM2LL/A
