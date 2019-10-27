Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $3 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $43.) Buy Now at eBay
Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 2.3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Haswell Core i5 1.3GHz 13.3" Laptop for $379 with free shipping. That's $20 under last year's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $209. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the best deal we've seen and the lowest price today by $120. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $71. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $7 outside another Proozy storefront and a buck under our expired mention from four days ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $72. Buy Now at eBay
It's $120 cheaper than a new unit elsewhere today; it's a $30 drop in two weeks to the best price we've ever seen for this 2018 model. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
It's the best deal we could find for any carrier by $101. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $30 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. (It's the best price we could find today by $61.) Buy Now at Walmart
