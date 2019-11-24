Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 13" Laptop (2015)
$399 $1,596
free shipping

That's $600 under what this merchant charges for this configuration brand new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay
  • A 30-day Mac2Mall warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit LCD 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
  • Thunderbolt 2 & USB 3.0 backlit keyboard
  • Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
  • Model: MJVE2LL/A
Comments
