eBay · 39 mins ago
Refurb Apple HomePod Smart Speaker
$175
free shipping

That's an all-time price low for any HomePod by $25. Most stores charge $200 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay
  • Add it to your cart and the price drops to $175.10
Features
  • 6 microphones
  • Apple Music integration
  • beam-forming 7-speaker tweeter array
  • woofer
  • Model: MQHW2LL/A
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
