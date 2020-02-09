Open Offer in New Tab
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis 6" 16GB WiFi E-Reader
$90
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
  • A 60-day seller warranty applies.
Features
  • 6" 300 ppi high-resolution display
  • adaptive front light
  • leather charging cover
  • Model: 53003651
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Leave a comment!

1 comment
SteveSD
These 2016 models are not 16GB but rather are 4GB. Not waterproof like 2017 and newer Oasis.
43 min ago