Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer Spin 1 11.6" Intel Pentium N4200 1.1GHz Laptop
$220 $380
free shipping

That's $160 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Apollo Lake Pentium N4200 1.1GHz Quad-core processor
  • 11.6" 1920x1080 multi-touch LED display
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
  • Windows 10 in S Mode
  • Model: SP111-32N-P0QE
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
11.6 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register