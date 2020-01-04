Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$550
free shipping

That's $120 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies.
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3550H 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon RX 560X 4GB GPU
  • Model: AN515-43-R0YM
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
