eBay · 40 mins ago
Refurb Acer Chromebook R 2.1GHz 13" 1080p Laptop
$220 $369
free shipping

That's $149 under the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay, with a 90-day Acer warranty.
Features
  • MediaTek M8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB5-312T-K95W
