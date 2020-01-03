Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Acer Aspire 5 A515-54-51DJ Intel i5 Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$380 $530
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Model: NX.HG5AA.001
