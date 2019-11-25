Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb 2nd-Generation Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray
$440
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $64 and tied with our previous mention as the best price we've seen for it in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Blinq via eBay.
  • It includes a 30-day money back guarantee.
Features
  • Mid-2017 model
  • Retina display with 120Hz refresh rate and dynamic adjustment
  • A10X Fusion chip with a 6-core CPU and 12-core GPU
  • Model: MQDA2LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
64GB Pro
