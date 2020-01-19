Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 22 mins ago
Refurb 2nd-Gen Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case
$115 $135
free shipping

That's $49 less than you'd pay for a new pair, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to get this price.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Speech-detecting accelerometer
  • Motion-detecting accelerometer
  • Model: MRXJ2AM/A
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Apple
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register