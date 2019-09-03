Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the Green Culture Compost Bin for $41.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $40.96. That's $6 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
ProPlugger via Amazon offers the ProPlugger 5-on-1 Lawn and Garden Tool for $39.95 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Hooyman Extendable Tree Saw with Wrist Lanyard and Sling for $33.72 with free shipping. That's $31 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Repellex 1-Quart RTS Mole, Vole, and Gopher Repellent for $11 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RevoAce 6-Burner LP Gas Grill with Side Burner in Stainless Steel for $199 with free shipping. That's $61 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 3-Tier Elevated Wooden Garden Bed Planter Kit in Natural for $52.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast Backyard Oasis 195-Gallon Outdoor Storage and Entertaining Station for $220 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most vendors charge at least $249. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Alexander Taron Engstler Cuckoo Clock for $35.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Maxcraft 7-in-1 Precision Pocket Screwdriver for $4.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has increased to $5.05. Buy Now
NewCentral via Amazon offers the Ainope 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack in Black for $21.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "AE4DQBM9" to drop that to $12.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The on-page coupon is now for $3 off, dropping the final price to $10.19. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register