Walmart · 56 mins ago
Razor Power Core 90 Electric Scooter
$88 $117
free shipping

That's the best we've seen and lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon matches.
  • Orders placed by 2pm on December 20 will ship in time for Christmas.
Features
  • available in Green or Pink
  • top speed of 10 mph
  • ride time of up to 70 minutes
  • Model: 13111402
Details
Comments
