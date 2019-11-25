Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Razor Drift Rider 3-Wheeled Electric Ride-On
$136 $249
free shipping

That's $9 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $114. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges about the same price.
Features
  • dual-inclined, urethane caster wheels for drifting and spinning
  • 22V rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • up to 9 mph
  • 3-D steering
  • ages 9+
  • up to 143-lb. weight capacity
  • Model: 20111917
