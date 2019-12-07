Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 27 mins ago
Ray-Ban Unisex RX5340 Eyeglasses
$37 $175
free shipping

That's $3 under our October mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $19.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay
Features
  • In Glossy Black
  • 53mm lens
  • Model: RX5340
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Glasses & Contact Lenses eBay Ray-Ban
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register