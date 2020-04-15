Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Radio Flyer Glide & Go Balance Bike
$40 $59
free shipping

With all this time on your hands, why not start teaching the littles how to ride? This pedal-free balance bike is perfect for beginners and is the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It is available in Red or Pink.
Features
  • suitable for ages 2.5 to 5 years
  • 11" wheels
  • traction tread tires
  • adjustable seat
  • ringing bell
  • Model: 800
