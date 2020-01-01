Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA Voyager 7" 16GB Tablet
$30 $50
pickup at Walmart

That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and the best price we could find today by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • available in several colors (Purple pictured)
  • 1.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 1024x600 touchscreen
  • 1GB RAM, 16GB storage
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth
  • Android 6.0 OS (Marshmallow)
  • Model: RCT6873W42
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tablets Walmart RCA
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register