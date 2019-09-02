Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the RCA Virtuoso 70" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $629.99 with free shipping. That's $670 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $30 less in December. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Televsion for $339.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $460 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K HDR LED Flat Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $239.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from just over two weeks ago as $459 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $329.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago at $370 off list, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $120.) Buy Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $697.99 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention, $202 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Beurer Wireless Thermometer and Hygrometer in White for $14.16. Opt for in-store pickup at Walmart to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's about $2 under our mention from four days ago, a savings of $33 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 32" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $500 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $38.) Buy Now
