Walmart · 52 mins ago
RCA Virtuoso 70" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$630 $1,300
free shipping

Walmart offers the RCA Virtuoso 70" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $629.99 with free shipping. That's $670 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $30 less in December. Buy Now

  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, YouTube, Vudu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RNSMU7036
  • Popularity: 2/5
