Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 37 mins ago
RCA Viking Pro 10.1" 32GB 2-in-1 Android Tablet w/ Folio Keyboard
$70 $130
free shipping

That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Charcoal pictured)
  • 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
  • MediaTek MT8167 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 1GB RAM & 32GB storage
  • Android 8.1 (Go Edition)
  • Model: RCT6A03W13F1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tablets Walmart RCA
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register