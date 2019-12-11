Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 42 mins ago
RCA Galileo Pro 11.5" 32GB 2-in-1 Android Tablet w/ Keyboard Case
$80 $180
free shipping

That's $8 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • detachable keyboard flip case
  • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 1GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 11.5" LCD touchscreen
  • 1MP front camera, 2MP rear camera
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • available in Charcoal
  • Model: RCT6513W87DK
