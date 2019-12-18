Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA Cambio 32GB 10" Windows Tablet w/Keyboard
$90 $150
free shipping

That's $10 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core processor
  • 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 2GB RAM and 32GB storage
  • 2MP front and rear cameras
  • Bluetooth 4.0, microSD card slot, and Windows 10
  • Available in several colors (Blue pictured)
  • Model: W101SA23T1S
