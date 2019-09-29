New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$410 $744
free shipping

It's $40 under our August mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's also $334 under list.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • Integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTRU6527-US
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart RCA
LED 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register