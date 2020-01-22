Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$400 $750
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago, $350 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this model. In fact, over the last 10 years, we've only seen six new 65"-class 4K HDR Smart TVs for less than this, and nearly all of those were in the Black Friday deal season. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTRU6527-US
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
