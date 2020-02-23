Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 28 mins ago
RCA 60" 4K LED UHD TV
$300 $600
free shipping

It's $300 off and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • Model: RTU6050
  Staff Pick
