It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the RCA 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $500 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 43" 1080p Flat LED Roku Smart Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $120.)
Update: The price has increased to $219.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $72.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Pingbingding via Amazon offers its Pingbingding Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $54.97. Coupon code "DCICER8J" cuts that to $41.23. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $530 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Turtle Wax Headlight Lens Restorer Kit for $5.12 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Walmart still offers it for $5.12 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Meguiar's Dual Action Polishing Power System Tool for $33.68. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 3.2-Cubic Foot Two Door Mini Fridge in several colors (Black pictured) for $139 with free shipping. That's $10 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Televison for $329.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three days ago, $370 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 40" 1080p LED HDTV / DVD Combo for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $119 less than the best price we could find for a refurb (this one is new). Buy Now
