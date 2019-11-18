Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 50" 4K LED UHD TV
$200 $380
free shipping

That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $30.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • Model: RLDED5098-UHD
