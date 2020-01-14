Open Offer in New Tab
RCA 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$270 $699
That's $429 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • dual-band wireless
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTRU5027-W
