New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
RCA 4-Bottle Wine Fridge
$42 $85
free shipping

Walmart offers the RCA 4-Bottle Wine Fridge in Black for $42 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now

Features
  • LED lighting
  • temperature control
  • chrome racks
  • Model: RFRW041
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Walmart RCA
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register