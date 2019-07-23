- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the RCA 3.2-Cubic Foot Two Door Mini Fridge in several colors (Black pictured) for $139 with free shipping. That's $10 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 110-Can & 4-Bottle Beverage Center / Wine Cooler in Black for $165 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65, although we (briefly) saw it for $5 less a month ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $155. Buy Now
Sears offers the Kenmore 25-Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel for $899.99. Coupon code "KENMORE50" cuts that to $849.99. With free shipping, that's $620 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for an in-cart price of $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Replacement Samsung Refrigerator Standard Filtration Water Filter Cartridge 3-Pack for $29.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 65" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $379.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $119.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA Voyager 7" 16GB Tablet in several colors (Blue pictured) for $35 with free shipping. That's $5 under our January mention, $15 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 2.3-lb. RCA 10.1" 32GB Android Tablet with Folio Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $69 with free shipping. That's $10 under our January mention, $61 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our January mention, $50 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
