Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 110-Can & 4-Bottle Beverage Center / Wine Cooler
$165
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 110-Can & 4-Bottle Beverage Center / Wine Cooler in Black for $165 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65, although we (briefly) saw it for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
Features
  • chrome wine rack
  • 3 glass shelves
  • glass-touch electronic temperature controls
  • LED interior lighting
  • Model: RMIS1530
  • Published 1 hr ago
