Walmart · 27 mins ago
$20 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Pure Garden Rolling Garden Work Scooter for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last July's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 300-lb. capacity
- 12x16" tool tray
- Model: W150154
Details
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Walmart · 2 days ago
Weed Eater B230i 20V Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower
$37 $79
free shipping
Walmart offers the Weed Eater B230i 20-volt Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower for $36.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this price.
Features
- 250 CFM / 80 MPH
- 2.5Ah lithium-ion battery and charger
- attachment-capable with an interchangeable universal powerhead
- Model: 967700701
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Greenworks 12" 24V Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool)
$37 $55
free shipping
Walmart offers the Greenworks 12" 24-volt Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has fallen to $37. Buy Now
Tips
- A battery is not included
Features
- 12" cutting width
- automatic line feed system
- Model: 2100302
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties
$4 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties in various sizes from $3.57 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and up to $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- keep flowers and plants supported and securely bundled together
- reusable
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and around $2 less than what most sellers charge. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot matches this deal
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
- Model: HFZG503YW
Walmart · 2 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
Ozark Trail Folding Armchair 2-Pack
$10 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Folding Armchair 2-Pack in Grey for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Features
- includes cup holders and carry bag
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pure Garden Interlocking Floor Tiles 6-Pack
$13 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Pure Garden Interlocking Floor Tiles 6-Pack in Terracotta for $13.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and is the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Features
- each plastic tile measures 11.5" x 11.5" x 0.5"
- openwork pattern to provide water drainage
Sign In or Register